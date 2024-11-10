HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Price

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $122.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 44,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

