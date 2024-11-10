Guild’s (GHLD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guild from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

NYSE GHLD remained flat at $14.50 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.07. Guild has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. Guild had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guild will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $10,497,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Guild by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 269,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

