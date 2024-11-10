Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

