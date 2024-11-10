GSG Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at $17,241,796.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,080 shares of company stock valued at $39,375,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

ETN opened at $366.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $217.61 and a one year high of $369.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

