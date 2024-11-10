GSG Advisors LLC Buys 215 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $99.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

