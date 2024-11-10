GSG Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,876,000 after buying an additional 157,659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after acquiring an additional 222,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

