Gray Television, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

On November 8, 2024, Gray Television, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend. The dividend amounts to $0.08 per share of the company’s common stock and Class A common stock. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2024, will be eligible to receive the dividend, which is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2024.

Get alerts:

The detailed press release containing information about the dividend declaration is available as Exhibit 99.1 in the current report filed by Gray Television, Inc. This press release is considered integral to this disclosure.

This dividend declaration demonstrates Gray Television’s commitment to creating value for its shareholders, highlighting the company’s confidence in its financial position. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to the upcoming dividend payment as part of Gray Television’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder returns.

For further details on this announcement and any accompanying developments, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the original Form 8-K filing by Gray Television, Inc.

This report is submitted in accordance with the regulatory guidelines of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Gray Television’s 8K filing here.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading