GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.84 and last traded at $56.84. 2,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.
GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $65.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82.
GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile
The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.
