Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $84.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 120.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $4,801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,850. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Globus Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.