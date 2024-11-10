Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 15.7% – What’s Next?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 6,982,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,909,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEVO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Gevo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $63,779.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,859.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gevo news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,518.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at $787,859.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,474 shares of company stock valued at $367,007. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Gevo by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Gevo by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Gevo in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

