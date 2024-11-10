Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.230-3.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Genpact also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on G shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,107. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

