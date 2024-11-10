General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Motors by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,309,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 310,403 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $55.58. 10,247,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,516,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,190.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,511 shares of company stock valued at $35,012,844. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

