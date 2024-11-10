Gene Liu Sells 445 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $102,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,506,290. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $230,860.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $237.80 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.44.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,072,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,307,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,923,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

