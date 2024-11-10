Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $529.00 to $531.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

IT stock opened at $547.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Gartner has a 1-year low of $397.43 and a 1-year high of $552.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,899 shares of company stock valued at $30,317,486. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,541,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,706,000 after acquiring an additional 56,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

