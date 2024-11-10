G2 Capital Management LLC OH Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $32,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,605,000 after acquiring an additional 705,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,913,000 after buying an additional 1,890,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.90 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
