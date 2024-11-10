G2 Capital Management LLC OH Acquires 1,134 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.