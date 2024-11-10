Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.330-0.330 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,147,088.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717. 31.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

