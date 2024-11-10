Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.330-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.2 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.33 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 11.8 %

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $52,805.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,088.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,324 shares of company stock valued at $98,717. 31.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

