FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on November 19th

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

FTAI Infrastructure has a payout ratio of -14.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of FIP opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.36. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on FIP

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.