freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $679.75 million for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.16%.
freenet Stock Performance
freenet stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.40. freenet has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.
freenet Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than freenet
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.