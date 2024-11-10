freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $679.75 million for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

freenet Stock Performance

freenet stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.40. freenet has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.