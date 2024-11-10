Frank Mottola Sells 15,000 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $554,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,236. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN opened at $36.60 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

