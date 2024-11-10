Francis Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,108 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $32.21.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

