Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $79.05. 1,499,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,199. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

