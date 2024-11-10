FMB Wealth Management Buys 7,254 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

FMB Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,949,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,185,000 after purchasing an additional 956,688 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,925,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after acquiring an additional 47,115 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 500.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,395,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,196,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

