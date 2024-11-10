FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) vs. Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Head-To-Head Comparison

FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and Oruka Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.00) -4.45

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FluoroPharma Medical and Oruka Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25

Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 61.79%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than FluoroPharma Medical.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats FluoroPharma Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FluoroPharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

