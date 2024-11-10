Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Five Below stock opened at $86.28 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.44.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.0% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

