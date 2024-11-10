First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 1,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0241 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF ( NASDAQ:DALI Free Report ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF accounts for 13.9% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned about 86.12% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $91,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

