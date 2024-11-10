First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 1,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0241 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
