First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Position Cut by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp owned about 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $61.41.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0199 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.