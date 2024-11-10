First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,062 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.65 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

