First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.13.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $193.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

