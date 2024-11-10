First Personal Financial Services Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in 3M by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

MMM stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. 3M has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $141.34.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.