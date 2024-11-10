First Personal Financial Services Sells 698 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $180.69 and a 1 year high of $222.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.