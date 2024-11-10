First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 261,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.85 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 39.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

