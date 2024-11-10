First Personal Financial Services Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $303,065,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,037 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.