First Personal Financial Services Has $57,000 Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 119.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 140.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.82 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.59.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 75.31%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

