First Personal Financial Services Has $40,000 Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in CGI were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CGI by 3,776.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,381,000 after buying an additional 681,747 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 9,135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,384,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,418,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.92 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

