First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.20 on December 16th

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
First National Bank Alaska Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FBAK opened at $221.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.70. First National Bank Alaska has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $225.00.
First National Bank Alaska Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First National Bank Alaska
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.