First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.20 on December 16th

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBAK opened at $221.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.70. First National Bank Alaska has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

