First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12), reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

AG opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0048 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -7.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AG. Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AG

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.