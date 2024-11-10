Financial Survey: American Battery Technology (ABAT) vs. Its Peers

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Battery Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -61.72% -46.74% American Battery Technology Competitors -1.32% 14.96% 4.01%

Volatility and Risk

American Battery Technology has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Battery Technology’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Battery Technology Competitors 254 1167 1556 17 2.45

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Battery Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Battery Technology currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 503.93%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 6.47%. Given American Battery Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Battery Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $340,000.00 -$52.50 million -1.02 American Battery Technology Competitors $2.13 billion $259.42 million 24.59

American Battery Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Battery Technology competitors beat American Battery Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.