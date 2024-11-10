Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,264 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.51% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,530,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 346,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 20.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 244,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUJ opened at $11.76 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

