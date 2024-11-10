Fiera Capital Corp Sells 51,724 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,724 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 19.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 109,854 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.