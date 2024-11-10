Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of XPEL worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 190.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

