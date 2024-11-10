Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 192.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,689,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,106 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 80.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 669,200 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,803,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,778,000 after purchasing an additional 659,914 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 724.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 570,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,634 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 87.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 831,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 387,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.89 million. H World Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

