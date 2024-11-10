Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 2,112 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 65,512 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $220.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.95 and a 200 day moving average of $198.28. The company has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

