Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.