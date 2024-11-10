Fiera Capital Corp Buys 1,080 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 67,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,437.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE AMP opened at $551.99 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.51 and a 12 month high of $569.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $484.45 and its 200 day moving average is $447.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

