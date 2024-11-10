Field & Main Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Hershey by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $175.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $171.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.