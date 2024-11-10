Field & Main Bank Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.83.

Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %

CMI stock opened at $356.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.99 and a 200 day moving average of $299.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.57 and a 52 week high of $370.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

