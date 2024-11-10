Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Reduced by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $185.81 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $129.12 and a one year high of $186.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.14.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

