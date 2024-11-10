FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

FFBW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBW opened at $13.95 on Friday. FFBW has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

